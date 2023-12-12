Colby Covington breaks character to endorse Conor McGregor for Irish presidency, details leadership qualities of 'The Notorious'

Colby Covington has some rare kind words for a fellow UFC superstar.

In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, 'Chaos' fielded several topics, and invariably the name of Conor McGregor came up.

Covington was asked about a potential Conor McGregor presidential bid that has been teased as of late in his native Ireland. McGregor has been quite vocal regarding the Ireland riots and has been speaking on several domestic crimes he has found to be quite problematic.

McGregor seems to be wanting to enact big-time changes, having used his X page to go after politicians and Ireland's chief of police to hold themselves to a higher standard.

Regarding the former two-division UFC champion's potential aptitude for diving into the political world of Ireland, Colby Covington said:

"I think Conor would be a great leader. I think that he has a lot of those leadership, world championship qualities. He believes in freedom which is most important. So I respect Conor. He doesn't want to see his people being killed in the streets and the streets of Ireland being burned. I think he would do great things in politics in Ireland."

Check out the Covington clip regarding McGregor below:

Colby Covington and other presidential thoughts

Colby Covington is known for offering up his thoughts on presidents, but his observations on Ireland stray from his usual domestic commentary.

The former two-time welterweight title challenger is a well-known supporter of former United States President Donald Trump. Often seen wearing the distinct red MAGA hat, Covington can count himself as one of several UFC-affiliated (past and present) supporters of the polarizing former President.

Other avid Trump enthusiast MMA personalities include former multi-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal, UFC figurehead Dana White, and former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, to name a few.

There has been rhetoric in the lead-up for this fight tying Covington's next title bid with Trump's bid for another term as US President. The two recently linked up in documented video material, and that message comes across there.

Trump looks to be cage-side on December 16 to support Colby Covington as he embarks on his third crack at 170 pounds of gold within the company. To cement himself as champion, he will have to defeat Leon Edwards in the headliner of UFC 296 in what is 2023's final pay-per-view offering for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.