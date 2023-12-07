"What do you want your tax money spent on?" - Russell Brand weighs in on Conor McGregor's chances of becoming president of Ireland

Comedian and activist Russell Brand believes Conor McGregor has a chance of becoming the president of Ireland, should he seriously considering running.

McGregor has been vocal on social media in recents weeks regarding the Irish government, and has regularly criticized those in power for their handling of incidents that have taken place in the country, as well as immigration laws.

Most recently, three children and two adults were seriously injured after a knife attack took place at a school in Dublin. The government and police response was heavily berated by McGregor and some in the Irish public, leading to protests on the streets.

The Irishman then took to X (formerly Twitter) and outlined the reasons he would make a good candidate for the Irish presidency.

Russel Brand, who is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and rape, responded to Conor McGregor's potential candidacy and highlighted the reason why he believes the UFC star has a chance in a social media video.

He said:

"[McGregor] is probably concerned about a political class that no longer represents the people they were elected to represent...[Regarding McGregor's tweet] Even though this might be regarded as simplistic and niave...This is the type of demoracy that is possible now. What do you want your tax money spent on? Do you support this bill? Do you want to spend money on roads?...All of these things you could be asked and voted on...Someone like Conor McGregor, I believe has a reasonable chance of getting elected were he to stand."

Michael Chandler speaks on potential UFC 300 showdown against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler recently shed some light on the potential date and setting of his long-expected bout against Conor McGregor.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler was asked to address the rumors that his bout against the Irishman had been pushed back until the summer. This came after John Kavanagh, McGregor's coach, suggested they had been told UFC 300 in April was no longer a possibility.

'Iron' maintained that he will be fighting 'The Notorious' in 2024, and pleaded with fans not to believe everything they hear out of the Irishman's camp. He said:

"I respect Conor and I respect coach Kavanagh. Alright, we're very cordial, right. I don't have to hate Conor to want to go out there and rip his head off in front of millions of people. But these guys are very good at creating their own narrative and throwing little bread crumbs out there that are just stale as heck, not even a mouse would eat."

Catch Chandler's comments in the video below: