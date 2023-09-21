Conor McGregor makes popular cartoon character reference as he continues revisiting fight against Nate Diaz

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor, the former UFC double champion, took a trip down memory lane by revisiting his epic rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. McGregor's tweet featured a clip from the fight, and it was accompanied by a playful nod to the iconic cartoon character Speedy Gonzales.

The encounter between McGregor and Diaz has secured a special place in MMA history. It all began when Diaz stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 and submitted McGregor in an unexpected turn of events. This shocking victory catapulted Diaz to stardom and handed McGregor his first UFC loss.

However, Conor McGregor was determined to avenge this defeat. Later that year, at UFC 202, the two warriors faced off again in a thrilling rematch. This time, McGregor managed to even the score, securing a majority decision victory.

In his recent tweet, 'The Notorious' posted a clip from the memorable rematch, showcasing his blistering speed in delivering strikes to Nate Diaz. To add a touch of humor, McGregor compared his speedy strikes to the legendary cartoon character Speedy Gonzales, renowned as 'The Fastest Mouse in all of Mexico.'

Speedy Gonzales, a beloved character from the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series, is celebrated for his lightning-fast pace, quick-witted nature, and heroism.

Conor McGregor applauds Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko despite split draw at Noche UFC

In an electrifying showdown at Noche UFC on September 16, 2023, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso successfully defended her title against former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The grueling contest, which lasted five intense rounds, culminated in a split draw, with the judges' scorecards reading 48-47, 47-48, and 47-47. As per the rules, the title remained in the possession of the reigning champion, Grasso.

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend both warriors for their extraordinary efforts in the octagon. 'The Notorious' didn't hold back his admiration and labeled the bout as an all-time classic in the history of Women's MMA. He expressed:

"What an absolute corker of a fight! In my opinion, it's an all-time great in WMMA. And it ends in a draw! Wow, wow, wow! Well done Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko! Absolutely incredible!"

Conor McGregor on Gasso vs. Shevchenko 2

via. @TheNotoriousMMA