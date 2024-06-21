Conor McGregor makes three-word promise reminiscing his last UFC victory

Conor McGregor recently contemplated a return to the octagon while reflecting on his last win in the UFC. The Irishman was supposed to make his eagerly awaited comeback on June 29, following a nearly three-year hiatus.

However, last Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White officially revealed that McGregor's bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has been postponed due to an unspecified injury sustained during training camp.

The former UFC two-division champion himself confirmed suffering an injury without disclosing specifics. He noted it happened shortly before the planned pre-fight press conference in Dublin earlier this month, which was unexpectedly called off:

"The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight, and we will get there!"

Trending

'The Notorious' recently reacted to a fan-made post on X commemorating his last octagon victory, which dates back to UFC 246 in January 2020, and assured fans of his imminent return. In that fight, he secured a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone. McGregor wrote:

"I’ll be back!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

McGregor has been out of active competition since fracturing his leg in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Ariel Helwani reveals reason behind Conor McGregor insider keeping injury details secret

Amid the turmoil surrounding Conor McGregor's injury and the postponement of his UFC 303 fight, Ariel Helwani has been actively providing timely and thorough updates to those closely following the developments.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour podcast, the MMA journalist was asked about the reliable sources that informed him about McGregor's injury and the postponement of the fight.

Helwani disclosed that he doesn't depend on just one source but rather utilizes multiple insiders. He clarified that these sources are hesitant to disclose the complete details of McGregor's injury to avoid it being used against him by potential future opponents:

"That part that they specifically say off the record is the injury, the stuff wasn't. They initially didn't want that out because they didn't want [Michael] Chandler to know. They didn't want it out that he [McGregor] was hurt, and they have yet to specify what it is because they think that he is going to fight soon, and they don't want it to be targeted."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comment below:

Expand Tweet