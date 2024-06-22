Conor McGregor makes two fight promises for the rest of his career

Conor McGregor recently made it known that he intends to have a spectacular return to the octagon and made two promises for the rest of his career. He has manifested several of his achievements in the sport, so his upcoming return is no different.

The Irishman was originally scheduled to return against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 next Saturday, however, a broken toe resulted in that being pushed to a later date. It appears as though the former two-division champion is planning to regain his status as a pound-for-pound great.

'The Notorious' recently took to his X account to inform fans that he intends to return in peak physical condition and won't be taking unnecessary risks by competing in a compromised state. McGregor promised that fans will only see him when he's healthy and that losing isn't an option. He wrote:

"I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight."

Conor McGregor sheds light on why Michael Chandler hasn't moved on from fighting him

It's no secret that fighting Conor McGregor is very lucrative and could result in life changing money and attention for the opponent.

Michael Chandler, who was scheduled to fight the Irishman in his UFC return, has been criticized by both fans and a number of fighters for his reluctance to move on following the latest cancellation. McGregor recently took to his X account to shed light on why the former Bellator lightweight champion has done so by mentioning that he will earn more in one fight than his past combined. He wrote:

"[Michael] Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I'm The One...For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now etc. He'd need 10 to break even with this cheque."

