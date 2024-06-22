Ikram Aliskerov explains why "there's no question" Islam Makhachev is P4P best fighter over Jon Jones 

Surging UFC middleweight prospect Ikram Aliskerov has staunchly advocated for reigning promotional champion Islam Makhachev's status as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Several fighters and analysts, even UFC CEO Dana White, contest that heavyweight king Jon Jones deserves to be positioned as the top-ranked fighter in the weight-neutral rankings. While the Dagestani believes that he has reinforced his claim at the top time and time again, in the view of some critics, Jones' overall body of work shines brighter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Aliskerov, who's gearing up to take on Robert Whittaker in a short-notice fight at UFC Saudi Arabia, asserts that "there's no question" that Makhachev should hold the top spot in the rankings. Speaking in an interview with SHAK MMA, he stated:

"Of course it's Islam, there's no question about him [as the P4P best] and look at how many fights he's had in recent history. He's constantly staying active. Obviously, Jon Jones is a legendary fighter, you've got to give credit where credit is due, but just with the amount of work and the amount of activity that Islam has, I don't think there's anybody who can compete with his status."

Catch Ikram Alisekrov's comments below (10:00):

Aliskerov stepped in as a late replacement to take on former 185-pound titleholder Whittaker after Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of the fight due to illness. The Dagestani, a graduate from the ranks of Dana White's Contender Series, has registered two victories in as many promotional outings via finishes.

Dustin Poirier weighs in with his take on the Islam Makhachev vs. Jon Jones PFP debate

Three-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the ongoing Islam Makhachev vs. Jon Jones debate for the top position in the pound-for-pound bubble.

Poirier, who's coming off a fifth-round submission loss to the Dagestani at UFC 302 in his third bid for the undisputed throne was asked to express his thoughts on the ranking in a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour show. 'The Diamond' maintained a neutral stance while weighing in on the debate, stating:

“That’s tough, man, that’s tough 'cos Jon Jones has never been beaten, that’s tough, top 2, yeah.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (17:50):