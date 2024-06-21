We asked AI to predict Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia (and it had the perfect reply)

The Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov middleweight bout will headline this weekend's UFC Saudi Arabia card, replacing the original main event, and Google AI's Gemini has shared its prediction for who it believes will emerge victorious. The AI preview acknowledged both men as well-rounded.

However, while they're both well-rounded, the fight is, in some respects, a striker vs. grappler clash. Whittaker is the more skilled striker, often operating on the feet, though he mixes in the occasional takedown to offer his opponent a different look. Meanwhile, Aliskerov is a highly credentialed grappler.

His Combat Sambo background is in direct contrast with Whittaker's karate expertise. Despite the wrestling and judo tool-kit at his disposal, Aliskerov is also a respectable striker, with thunderous knockout power. However, the edge in experience is notable, as Whittaker is a former middleweight champion.

Additionally, the Australian is the #3 middleweight in the world, while Aliskerov is not even ranked. For this reason, Google AI mentions that oddsmakers are favoring 'The Reaper' to win on Saturday. It then mentions its prediction, asserting that Whittaker's experience and skill set will land him the win.

However, there is an element of the fight that Gemini did not take into account: Aliskerov's status as a short-notice replacement. The Dagestani star has replaced the Australian's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness.

Google AI's prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

While Aliskerov and Chimaev have superficial similarities in that they are both wrestlers with heavy hands, they are functionally different. Aliskerov is a more patient judo and clinch-based takedown artist who builds off of the jab, while Chimaev is extremely aggressive in shooting for double-legs.

Furthermore, 'Borz' relies on hooks and front kicks more than Aliskerov, but doesn't move his head. Whether Whittaker can adjust to these differences on such short notice remains to be seen.

Robert Whittaker has everything to lose at UFC Saudi Arabia

While Robert Whittaker will look to earn another title shot with a win over Ikram Aliskerov, it is a dangerous fight, and he has everything to lose. While Khamzat Chimaev was at least ranked in the top 10 (now #11), the same cannot be said for Aliskerov, who is unranked.

A loss to an unranked foe for the #3 middleweight in the world would be disastrous, and Whittaker would likely have to string together more than just a few wins to justify another title shot.