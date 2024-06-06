Islam Makhachev trolls Jon Jones in few words over pound-for-pound best debate

The MMA world has recently been debating as to who is the pound-for-pound best fighter following the events of UFC 302, where Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier and defended his lightweight strap. The Dagestani recently took to social media to add to the debate and poked fun at 'Bones.'

Makhachev uploaded a story to his Instagram account which showed a comparison between his and Jones' MMA resume since the year 2021.

The post showed how Makhachev had defeated fighters like Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Drew Dober and Thiago Moises since 2021. On the other hand, Jones' resume during the same period included a single win against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, and nothing more.

Check out a screenshot of Islam Makhachev's story below:

Islam Makhachev trolls Jon Jones

Makhachev is on a 14-fight winning streak in the UFC and currently holds the top spot in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.

The Dagestani was recently seen in action at UFC 302, which took place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 32-year-old locked horns against fan-favorite Dustin Poirier for the lightweight throne in the main event. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth contest where both fighters had their moments.

In the end, Makhachev caught 'The Diamond' in a D'Arce choke and submitted him in the fifth round of the championship fight.

Dana White makes his pick between Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones for the best pound-for-pound fighter

Dana White believes UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones is currently the best fighter in the world. The UFC CEO recently made an appearance at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference where he spoke on the topic of the pound-for-pound best fighter.

White named Jones as his pick and argued that 'Bones' inactivity did not necessarily warrant Islam Makhachev being ranked above him on the pound-for-pound list. He said:

"When you think about what pound-for-pound really means, [Makhachev] fought Volkanovski, who's a weight class lower than him. Jon Jones beat everybody at light heavyweight, then beat the best heavyweight in the division like it was nothing - at a higher weight class. Jones is absolutely, positively the best fighter in the world, and probably the greatest fighter of all time in any sport."

Check out Dana White's comments below (7:55):