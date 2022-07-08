Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler among possible opponents for Rafael dos Anjos if he beats Rafael Fiziev, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes that with a possible win on July 9, Rafael dos Anjos might get a chance to face off against Irish superstar Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler in his next outing.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to headline the upcoming UFC event against rising contender Rafael Fiziev in a five-round contest.

'The American Gangster' believes if dos Anjos gets his hand raised Saturday night, he might have a chance to fight a big name like Chandler, McGregor or Dustin Poirier the next time he makes the walk to the octagon.

According to Sonnen, as long as the Brazilian does not call for a title fight, he will likely get the matchup he demands in his post-fight interview on July 9, provided he wins:

"If RDA does win this fight... If he gets on the microphone and if he calls out Charles Oliveira... I think it's going to fall on deaf ears... But I do think if RDA comes out and calls the next best thing, Justin Gaethje... Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, I believe if he comes out and uses that bullet all the way down to Conor McGregor, the fight that got away, the fight we were promised, that never happened, I think RDA is in a really good position right now. And I think he's very likely to get what he asks for as long as he doesn't ask for the championship."

You can watch the video of Sonnen talking about dos Anjos below:

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight at UFC 196

After winning the UFC featherweight title at UFC 194, Conor McGregor set his eyes on becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously. The UFC obliged and he was matched up against then-lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos for a title fight at UFC 196.

Due to an injury suffered by RDA, the fight never came to fruition. Nate Diaz stepped in as a short-notice replacement instead. Come fight night, Diaz shocked the world by becoming the first fighter to defeat the Irishman inside the octagon.

The Brazilian and McGregor have gone back-and-forth several times on social media since then, but a fight between the two has never gotten re-scheduled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far