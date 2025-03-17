Conor McGregor minces no words as he flames Ireland's Prime Minister for condemning his comments at the White House: "Shame on him"

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his extended inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest star in the sport.

Ad

That was evident on Monday as he met with United States President Donald Trump to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The former double champ responded to criticism from Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, stating:

"I am an employer of 200 people - almost 300 people - in the country of Ireland. He's an employer of none. Every available metric, available to us, has shown that the government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland. In ten years, Dublin city center has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe to be one of the most dangerous, so shame on him for saying that, speaking down on an Irish man."

Ad

Trending

McGregor continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I won’t speak about him personally, or throw a jab - I could, I could throw many jabs at him. I could throw jabs handily at them, however, I speak on the metrics and the metrics show they have failed the people of Ireland. They do not represent the people of Ireland and I'm here. God bless Ireland. God bless America."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Micheal Martin below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor has previously expressed interest in running for office in Ireland. While it is unclear if he will follow through with that plan, he voiced his frustrations with the way the country is being run during his recent visit to the White House.

What did Micheal Martin say about Conor McGregor's meeting with Donald Trump?

Micheal Martin took to X on Monday to discuss Conor McGregor's meeting with United States President Donald Trump. The Taoiseach of Ireland shared that 'The Notorious' comments do not reflect the sentiment of the Irish people, tweeting:

Ad

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

Check out Micheal Martin's comments on Conor McGregor's meeting with Donald Trump below:

Expand Tweet

Martin has served as the Taoiseach of Ireland since January, having previously held the position from 2020 through 2022. It is unclear if he will face competition from the nation's most famous athlete when he is up for re-election.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.