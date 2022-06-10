Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the list of ideal comeback fights for Dustin Poirier, says coach Mike Brown - "Hopefully it's gonna be some big-name, marquee-type fight"

Mike Brown recently stated that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are ideal opponents for Dustin Poirier next.

'The Diamond' has been actively looking for his next fight. He had exchanges with Nate Diaz on social media. He has a history with Conor McGregor as well, having shared the octagon with the Irishman three times and leading the series 2-1.

Brown, who is in Singapore to corner Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her rematch against Zhang Weili, spoke to MMA Junkie. He stated the ideal next opponent for Poirier:

"He's back working on his skills at the headquarters, fine tuning things. He's another guy that's been there, fought a lot of giant fights, lot of main events. So, for him, it has to be something and something that makes sense. He's not gonna just take any fight, but it has to be something that excites him, something that sells, something fans wanna see. He's not gonna take any fight. Hopefully it's gonna be some big-name, marquee-type fight like a Diaz, Conor."

Watch Mike Brown's interview with MMA Junkie (Poirier discussion at 7:15):

'The Diamond' has been out of action since his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira. His last win came against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a freak leg injury during the first round of that clash and has been out of the octagon since.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 263 and suffered a decision loss against Leon Edwards.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 is reportedly in the works

Dustin Poirier is reportedly set to take on Justin Gaethje in a rematch next. It is rumored that the two former interim champions will once again lock horns in August.

The duo previously fought in 2018 in the main event of UFC on Fox 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje. 'The Diamond' claimed a TKO finish on that occasion in what was an action-packed, back-and-forth contest.

Much like Poirier, Gaethje is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. He sits at the No.3 spot in the lightweight rankings with Poirier at No.2. If this fight does happen, expect fireworks.

