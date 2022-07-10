Conor McGregor cannot be next, Charles Oliveira must reclaim his championship against Islam Makhachev, insists UFC veteran - "Don't give that title up"

On a recent episode of Around The Octagon on ESPN MMA, former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban urged Charles Oliveira to ignore Conor McGregor and head straight for the vacant title shot.

Despite dispatching Justin Gaethje in the first round at UFC 274, 'do Bronx' was stripped of his UFC lightweight title after a controversial weight miss prior to the championship fight.

While many consider Charles Oliveira the rightful king of the 155lb division, Jouban insists the Brazilian must reclaim his title before considering a clash with McGregor:

"[Charles] Oliveira, he looked phenomenal in his last fight... He's kind of the uncrowned champion, so to speak. So, he's trying to make crowned champion moves, he wants the money fight, he wants to say, 'Look, I'm the champ. Let's fight where the champ wants to fight.' The problem is, he's not really the champ right now, he doesn't have the belt. And for him to miss an opportunity to regain that title, that he very much, one hundred percent deserves, it would be a tragedy... He wants the money fight, he's welcoming a Conor McGregor, he's welcoming one of those fights... Don't give that title up."

The 39-year-old retired mixed martial artist pleaded with Oliveira, urging him to lock horns with Islam Makhachev before thinking about anything else outside of title fights.

Check out what Alan Jouban and Rashad Evans had to say about Oliveira's options:

Will Conor McGregor fight Charles Oliveira in his UFC return?

Although he has been inactive due to injury, McGregor has an array of potential opponents all lining up to earn a 'red panty night' fight with the 33-year-old.

'The Notorious' has been constantly bickering with the UFC roster, lining himself up for several superfights. Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and Jorge Masvidal are fighters all being linked with the Irishman, but one name that has been mentioned consistently throughout Conor McGregor's recovery period is Charles Oliveira.

Everyone, including Dana White, is unsure on what awaits the former two-division UFC champion when he returns to competition. However, rumors and teasing social media posts all seem to point towards a fight with the Brazil native for the 155lb gold.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira look keen to face one another inside the octagon. Although the 32-year-old may be a tough outing for the knockout artist in his first fight back in the UFC, the champ-champ is not one to back down from a challenge.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

