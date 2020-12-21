Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier on 23 January 2021 at UFC 257

Conor McGregor, one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts today, will finally me his long-awaited return to the world-famous UFC Octagon in 2021.

'The Notorious' last saw action in the UFC back in January of 2020, when he needed just 40 seconds to dispose of veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

Since then, Conor McGregor has been inactive, but has constantly remained in news headlines. The polarizing Irish superstar announced his 'retirement from fighting' back in June, and then teased a return to boxing with series of cryptic tweets aimed at Filipino eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor's supposed retirement from MMA did not last long however, as he offered to fight former foe Dustin Poirier in an exhibition charity event in December of 2020.

The UFC instead officially booked a fight between Conor McGregor and Poirier, which will be the promotion's first major offering for 2021.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor competed just once in 2020, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the UFC from putting fights in front of live audiences.

2021 will likely be a more active year for McGregor, who says he has committed himself to the UFC's 155-pound lightweight division. With reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement, the title could be vacant soon, and Conor McGregor has a real shot at reclaiming the crown for himself.

McGregor's road back to the UFC's 155-pound title begins in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

This will mark McGregor's first trip back to the Octagon since January 18th of 2020, when he demolished Cowboy Cerrone by TKO in just 40 seconds. If he can turn in an equally dominant performance, Conor McGregor will no doubt be one of the favorites for the UFC lightweight championship.

Who is Conor McGregor going to fight next?

Conor McGregor's road to a second run as the UFC lightweight champion won't come easy, as he will be facing some of the best that the 155-pound division has to offer.

Currently the number 5-ranked lightweight contender in the UFC, McGregor will be facing a higher-ranked opponent at UFC 257 in the form of number 2-ranked Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is a former interim UFC lightweight champion and owns victories over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and most recently Dan Hooker.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's UFC 257 clash will be a rematch of their 2014 contest, which saw the former come away with a first-round TKO victory.

While many are expecting a repeat of the first fight, a lot has changed since then, and the sequel could very well be a more exciting affair.