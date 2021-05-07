Conor McGregor next fight: Date, Time and How to purchase tickets?

Conor McGregor will step inside the UFC Octagon next to face Dustin Poirier in a conclusive trilogy fight.

The two have fought twice before. The first time was at UFC 178 in September 2014. At the time, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier competed in the UFC's featherweight division.

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor won that fight via TKO in the first round. McGregor went on to scale new heights, becoming the champ-champ and venturing into boxing. The rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor did not materialize until recently in 2021.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, both 155 lb fighters this time, met for their rematch at UFC 257 on January 24, 2021. 'The Diamond' executed a brilliant strategy this time around to turn the tide in his favor. He blitzed the Irishman's leg with calf kicks and proceeded to take advantage of his damaged opponent. Employing this strategy, he pinned Conor McGregor against the fence, unleashing never-ending flurries that eventually broke the Irishman. Dustin Poirier won the fight via TKO midway through round 2.

1-1



Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day... #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

With the score level and both fighters arguably in their prime, the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier makes for perhaps one of the most anticipated events in the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor's next fight - Date and Time:

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264.

As there is still a lot of time left for the event, the preliminary and early preliminary cards have not been decided yet. Thus, specific timings for the same are not available as of now. However, the schedule for the main card has been decided, and the corresponding timings for the early prelims and prelims can subsequently be deduced.0

For viewers in the USA, the main card will begin at 22:00 EST. Prelims will begin at 20:00 EST, whereas early prelims will begin at 18:15 EST.

For viewers in India, the main card will begin on July 11, 2021, at 07:30 IST. Prelims will begin at 05:30 IST and early prelims at 03:45 IST.

For viewers in the UK, the main card will begin on July 11, 2021, at 03:00 BST, prelims at 01:00 BST, and early prelims on July 10, at 23:15 BST.

Conor McGregor's next fight - How to purchase tickets:

Fans who want to purchase tickets to watch the event live at the T-Mobile arena can do so at axs.com. The sale of tickets for UFC 264 went live on April 16, and thus, very few tickets remain.

The price of the tickets ranges from $300-$10,000.

In addition to regular tickets, the UFC also has special VIP packages called the challenger, contender, and champion packages. Each aforementioned package comprises all-inclusive hospitality, a UFC 264 ticket, VIP Weigh-In access, and a private VIP entrance.

The packages differ based on the rows allotted. The rows in the challenger package include F, G, H, I, J, K, L. The rows in the contender package are D, E, F. The rows in the champion package are B & C. The prices (per-person) for these packages respectively are start from $4,500, $6,000, and $9,000.