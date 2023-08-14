"Have some mercy man" - Dillon Danis' latest jibe at Logan Paul featuring him kissing Mark Dohner has fans in splits 

American YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on controversial mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in a boxing bout. The two will take each other on in a Misfits Boxing event, on October 14 in Manchester, England.

Danis has been after Paul relentlessly in the wake of the fight's announcement in the name of promoting the matchup. He posted inappropriate pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee on his Twitter and most recently, a picture of Paul kissing a fellow YouTuber, Mark Dohner.

Fans reacted to Danis' latest post by asking him to have mercy on his opponent.

"Have some mercy man. Geez"

"Cease-and-desist"

"Daily dose of logan bashing right here keep it up @dillondanis."

Other fans declared Dillon Danis as the victor of the upcoming bout even before the two opponents faced off in a ring.

"Dillon has won without even fighting. No matter what happens he has already won."

"nah your way too funny man are you even training bro"

"He already wiped him out of the surface and now is drilling a place he standed"

"This week will go down as one of the worst roast in history [laughing emojis] Logs career is over"

"Dillon Danis looking thru his “I h8 Logan Paul” folder on his phone."

Fans also warned Danis about not letting his banter get homophobic.

"Careful Dillon before people start getting on to you about being homophobic"

Fans comment on Danis using a picture of Paul kissing Dohner in a tweet. [via Twitter]

Conor McGregor guarantees a Dillon Danis win against Logan Paul

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has known Dillon Danis for years and regularly trains with him. The Irishman has stated that it will be no different this time.

Ahead of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown against Robert Helenius, McGregor spoke to the media and gave his prediction for the fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. He also promised to guide Danis in the lead-up to the fight.

“Dillon will win, for sure," said McGregor. "They’re already backtracking, they’re walking out on it. I’ve known Dillon for years, trained with him many times, helped him. I’m guiding him. I’m training him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up – we’re going to put a bill on him if he doesn’t show up.”

