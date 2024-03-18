Conor McGregor outlines plans for potential fights with Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has outlined his plans for the future, which includes potential showdowns against Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Nate Diaz.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since he suffered a devastating leg break during his trilogy bout against Poirier back in 2021.

Following surgery and a significant period of rehabilitation, McGregor returned to full training in 2023. He later appeared as a coach opposite Chandler on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and the pair were expected to face one another before the end of the year.

Their bout never came to fruition, however, despite both men regularly expressing their eagerness to face-off against one another.

The Irishman even uploaded a video on New Year's Eve stating that he would be facing 'Iron' during 2024's International Fight Week. That, once again, has yet to be confirmed.

In the face of the ambiguity, McGregor shed some light on his fighting future during a recent interview with talkSPORT MMA's Adam Catterall. He discussed the possibility of facing Chandler next but also revealed that rematches against 'The Diamond' and Diaz are on his radar:

"It's good to see Poirier get that win last weekend, that would make it the quadrilogy or we'll say the real trilogy and put an end to it...Obviously I've got the Diaz trilogy which we're saving for the Sphere...Chandler of course too. I assume that'll be the first one."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments here (5:45):

Conor McGregor appreciates Nate Diaz's support amid ongoing UFC fight delay

Nate Diaz surprised fans this week as he appeared to put his rivalry with Conor McGregor aside by sending out a message of the support for the Irishman.

McGregor hasn't competed in the octagon since suffering the leg break injury whilst facing Dustin Poirier in 2021. Despite successful surgery and rehab, 'The Notorious' has yet to secure a return bout in the octagon.

Diaz took to social media this week to react to the situation, noting that McGregor is likely undergoing a contract dispute, something he is all too familiar with from his time in the promotion.

Diaz tweeted:

"This was me years before Conor even got here. They want you to die before you get out these contracts. It's up to you to make something pop, no one's gonna help you but you. Free Conor, it's St. Patts day in this b*tch."

The Dublin native shared Diaz's posts to his Instagram Story and responded:

"Haha my bro 💯! @natediaz209"

Check out their exchange here:

Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz's social media exchange