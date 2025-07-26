Conor McGregor-owned Black Forge Inn allegedly attacked by arsonists, UFC superstar issues reaction: "Built different baby"

Conor McGregor’s upscale bar, The Black Forge Inn, caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene after reports suggested that a flammable liquid had been used at the entrance before being set ablaze.The fire was quickly controlled, and no injuries were reported. Police are treating the case as suspected arson and have launched an investigation.This marks the second time the venue has been targeted. In 2022, the pub was the site of a failed petrol bomb attack.Despite the latest scare, McGregor took to social media while on holiday in Sardinia, stating:“You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. Spotless. Up the Forge! Built different, baby.”Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:Security footage showed responders working swiftly as smoke poured from the front of the building. The fire department confirmed that only a single engine was needed to extinguish the flames.The Gardai preserved the scene for technical analysis as part of their ongoing probe. McGregor purchased the pub in 2020 for around $2 million.Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor fight for 2026 UFC White House eventMichael Chandler wants the biggest stage possible to hopefully lock horns with Conor McGregor. The former UFC lightweight title contender has pitched the idea of fighting McGregor at a proposed UFC card at the White House in 2026.The two were set to settle their rivalry after coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31, but their bout at UFC 303 fell apart when McGregor pulled out with an injury. Speaking about the potential clash in an interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler said:&quot;Conor's the guy. Conor's the guy that I want to fight. At this point, it feels like we have to finish The Ultimate Fighter... You know, I uh I I've remained neutral on it [regarding McGregor's return to action]...Um, obviously if you look at Connor, the way he is operating, what he's doing, how he's been in some hot water here and there, headlines.&quot;He added:&quot;Does he fight again? I don't know. You know, so I can tell you this, I'm not necessarily waiting... So, um, you know, I would like to see him come back. I think the UFC would like to see him come back. I think the combat sports world would like to see him come back. And I do think that he doesn't want to end his career back in what was it, July of 2021, when he broke his leg.&quot;Check out Michael Chandler's comments below: