"Reevaluate entirely" - Conor McGregor is not convinced that vaccines help stop the spread of COVID-19

It looks like Conor McGregor is not convinced that vaccines will help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The world continues to reel from the deadly disease that has been wreaking havoc for almost two years.

Now that vaccines have been introduced, the virility of the virus is believed to have come slightly more under control, despite the caseload remaining high. With a large population of the world already vaccinated, there are still some who believe that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't the solution.

Conor McGregor is one such figure who believes that vaccines haven't been effective in the fight against the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, 'The Notorious' stated that the cases have been increasing at an alarming rate, calling for a re-evaluation of vaccination:

"The vaccines have not worked to stop this whatsoever. More vaccinated than ever. More cases than ever. Re-evaluate this entirely. Stop taking handouts."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The vaccines have not worked to stop this whatsoever.

More vaccinated than ever. More cases than ever.

Reevaluate entirely.

Stop taking handouts. The vaccines have not worked to stop this whatsoever. More vaccinated than ever. More cases than ever. Reevaluate entirely. Stop taking handouts.

Conor McGregor recently showed support for recently sacked Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United boss, was recently sacked by the club following a string of poor performances. Despite having a star-studded line-up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes among others in the starting XI, Solskjaer's United managed to get just three points in the last five games.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

The final nail in the coffin arrived after United were handed a 4-1 thrashing by Watford at Vicarage Road on the 20th of November. Following Solskjaer's sacking, Conor McGregor, a big fan of the 'Red Devils', took to Twitter to thank the former boss for his services:

"I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer! Ole you are forever, Sir! Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend! Thank you Ole."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Ole you are forever, Sir!

Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!

Thank you Ole ❤️ I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjær!Ole you are forever, Sir!Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!Thank you Ole ❤️ @ManUtd I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjær! Ole you are forever, Sir! Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!Thank you Ole ❤️ @ManUtd

He followed it up with another tweet reminiscing about the iconic 1999 UCL final that an OGS-inspired Manchester United won:

"This is what "Forever Legend" looks like!"

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the ankle injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman snapped his left ankle towards the end of the first round in the trilogy fight against 'The Diamond'.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He was handed a 6-month medical suspension and is expected to be back next year.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Jack Cunningham