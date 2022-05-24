Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin dazzle at the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner in Cannes - "A truly proper night"

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin were at their fashionable best as they attended the prestigious Chopard Loves Cinema dinner ceremony in Cannes. The duo attended the Cannes Film Festival this past weekend and were captured looking dapper and partying with the who's who of the global film industry.

The Irishman took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, which he described as "incredible." He captioned the pictures:

"A truly proper night at “chopard loves cinema” Absolutely Incredible! ❤️ @chopard"

McGregor, who previously attended the Chopard Gentleman's Evening event in Cannes, also shared a picture with Caroline Scheufele, who happens to be the artistic director and co-president of the Swiss-based jewelry and luxury watch manufacturer Chopard.

Chopard is the official partner for the Cannes International Film Festival's 75th anniversary this year. To mark its 25th anniversary of being the Official Partner of the Cannes International Film Festival, Chopard hosted a grand dinner at the Hotel Martinez, which was attended by stars from various walks of life who shar a common love for cinema.

Who should Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor seems to be chomping at the bit to return to the octagon later this year. The former two-division UFC champion has regularly been sharing images and clips from training sessions on social media and looks to be in great shape physically.

However, he is still not cleared to engage in full intensity training, owing to the leg injury he suffered last year in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Once he gets the clearance, Dana White said he'll start looking for an ideal opponent for the Irishman's return to the octagon. Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is willing to welcome McGregor to the octagon upon his imminent return. Following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, 'Iron' called out the 33-year-old.

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, however, believes Conor McGregor should be eyeing a "winnable" matchup for his next fight. According to 'Triple C', McGregor should be looking to fight someone like Tony Ferguson, who is on a losing streak right now.

During an episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"For Conor McGregor, I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions, he’s gonna get hurt.

