Watch: Conor McGregor passionately raps along to Biggie Smalls while drinking a pint of 'Forged Stout'

Conor McGregor seems to be a man of many trades.

Apart from being one of the faces of the fight game, 'The Notorious' has also established himself as a successful businessman with the launch of 'Proper Twelve' whiskey in 2018. In 2021, he topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James. This boost in his income was made possible by the success of his whiskey company.

Last month, the Irishman launched his own 'Forged Stout' beer, which has been marketed as an alternative to Irish staple Guinness.

It was all a dream 🖤 🇮🇪 Pop into @blackforgeinn and try out my hugely successful “Forged Stout!”More flavor, less cost ☘️Goes absolutely perfect with the World’s Greatest Irish Whiskey, @properwhiskey!The Black Forge Inn - Ireland’s best and most unique Public House!It was all a dream 🖤 🇮🇪 Pop into @blackforgeinn and try out my hugely successful “Forged Stout!” More flavor, less cost ☘️Goes absolutely perfect with the World’s Greatest Irish Whiskey, @properwhiskey! The Black Forge Inn - Ireland’s best and most unique Public House! It was all a dream 🖤 🇮🇪 https://t.co/SgqhSa5qNx

In a recent video uploaded to Celebrity Spill's YouTube channel, McGregor can be seen promoting his newest venture as he sipped a pint of 'Forged Stout' while rapping along to a Biggie Small's song.

You can check out the video of Conor McGregor below:

CM Punk predicts Conor McGregor's potential entry into professional wrestling

Over the last decade, the wrestling world has changed dramatically. Fans have witnessed some massive crossovers from the world of pro wrestling to the UFC and vice versa. CM Punk and Ronda Rousey are two high-profile names who have dabbled in MMA and sports entertainment.

In a recent interview with ESPN's SportsNation, Punk mentioned that Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey were 'excellent' at transitioning from other combat sports to professional wrestling. Given that, the AEW star has a feeling fans are going to see 'The Notorious' inside the wrestling ring:

“[Floyd] Mayweather crossed over and did a match at WrestleMania, I’m sure we’re eventually going to see [Conor] McGregor come over," CM Punk said. "[Ronda] Rousey was excellent when she came over. The bottom line is making money. If you’re making money, you’re technically not doing anything wrong.”

Watch CM Punk's full interview on SportsNation below:

It's worth noting that Conor McGregor has a long history of disparaging WWE talent, having insulted many of them on different occasions. Despite this, the 33-year-old MMA star has teased a wrestling match in Vince McMahon's company, which has yet to occur.

Junior dos Santos, Jorge Masvidal, and Paige VanZant have all recently appeared in AEW. With so many MMA fighters crossing over lately, it would not be surprising to see Conor McGregor try his hand at sports entertainment, whether for AEW or WWE.

