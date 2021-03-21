Conor McGregor pays tribute to late UFC referee Neil Hall while watching an old fight

Former two-division UFC and Cage Warriors champion Conor McGregor took to Instagram to pay tribute to late MMA referee Neil Hall earlier today.

Neil Hall officiated the featherweight title matchup between Conor McGregor and Dave Hill at Cage Warriors 47 back in June 2012. McGregor got his first taste of championship glory on the night as he galloped to victory with a surprise rear-naked choke. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Irishman.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor shared clips from the fight, paying a fitting tribute to the late Neil Hall. McGregor has previously condemned UFC referee Marc Goddard's actions during the fight on Twitter.

Goddard, who was cornering McGregor's opponent on the night, apparently burst into the cage and attacked referee Neil Hall in between rounds while the fight was still in play.

What a great milestone in Irish MMA’s history!

The behavior of Britain’s Marc Goddard in the corner that night was horrendous. Burst into the cage and attacked referee Neil Hall in between rounds.

The fight was still in play!

Crazy behavior for an up and coming referee!

Anyway 🇮🇪 https://t.co/e8Pp50JPtw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Conor McGregor bids farewell to arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor recently bid farewell to his arch-enemy Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter announced his official retirement from MMA.

In a parting jibe as his nemesis walks into the sunset, McGregor reminded Nurmagomedov of who made him the prizefighter that he was before retiring.

Conor McGregor is likely to face Dustin Poirier in a rivalry-settling trilogy fight later this year. Poirier and McGregor have fought each other twice, sharing one win each. McGregor won the first fight back in 2014 via first-round KO while Poirier won the most recent encounter via TKO in the second round.