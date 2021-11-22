"Ole, you are forever" - Conor McGregor pays tribute to sacked Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Conor McGregor has always been a strong supporter of Manchester United. The UFC megastar has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a heartfelt farewell message.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Ole you are forever, Sir!

Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!

After thanking Solskjaer for his contributions, the Irishman tweeted out pictures of Solskjaer holding trophies during his stint as a player at Manchester United.

Conor Mcgregor paid tribute to the Norwegian soon after it was confirmed on Sunday that Solskjaer had been relieved of his managerial duties. He was let go by Manchester United after suffering a devastating loss to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City at Old Trafford before the international break.

Conor McGregor is getting ready for redemption

Since suffering a devastating loss to rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight in the UFC, the Irish superstar has begun training for his hopeful redemption next year. 'The Notorious' lost the fight to Poirier after breaking his leg in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on July 11.

McGregor has been very eager to return to the octagon ever since. He currently sits in ninth position in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind the likes of Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos.

While the former two-division champion is still recovering from a devastating leg injury, he has hinted at a mid-2022 return:

Conor McGregor has already expressed a strong desire to settle his feud with current No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a fourth and final fight. However, the Irishman also seems interested in several other potential opponents.

McGregor has also been involved in back-and-forths with former rival and featherweight contender Max Holloway. He was later seen staring down Holloway through a TV screen during the latter's recent bout against Yair Rodriguez.

McGregor also teased a potential fight with Michael Chandler and congratulated him on his spectacular battle against Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Recently, 'The Notorious' found himself in a Twitter spat with Petr Yan after taking exception to 'No Mercy' being named the number one boxer in the UFC.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Ez RAW @Ezrawpodcast @TheNotoriousMMA @BhiteWrandon @TheNotoriousMMA @BhiteWrandon https://t.co/pmaiNCtYeR I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s… I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s…

Edited by Jack Cunningham