Conor McGregor pays tribute to "the most lucrative left paw in fighting history" after setting record on arcade boxing machine

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor recently shared a video of himself smashing a boxing machine in an arcade. 'The Notorious' celebrated as he set a new record on the machine.

Spending time with his family at an arcade, McGregor had this to say about his record on the boxing machine:

"I broke every record in fighting and then went and broke them all again. The most lucrative left paw in fighting history. I am, TOP DOG. DFWM [Don't f*** with me]."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

The Irishman was expected to fight Michael Chandler at the end of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023. However, several factors, including negotiations with the UFC and promotional obligations for the movie 'Road House' stalled his return to the cage.

McGregor was scheduled to face Chandler at UFC 303 last year but had to withdraw due to an injury. He has since been busy with BKFC and has shifted his attention to his political aspirations.

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor being "interested" in UFC 314 co-main event

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett is set to co-headline UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami, Florida. Among those excited for the fight is Conor McGregor, who took to Instagram to share a clip of himself hitting pads with the following caption:

"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend."

When asked about McGregor's post and potential octagon return at the pre-fight press conference, Chandler said:

"I'm sure he's watching. He is very interested in coming back. But can he put together a training camp? All I know is, you can see by my actions. Fighting Charles Oliveira in November, and fighting [Paddy Pimblett] five months later. Going out to brave the unknown. I'm going to stay active."

He continued:

"The first 26 months in the organization, I weighed in six times, fought five times. Putting my ranking on the line. I don't really care what Conor tweets. If he comes back, we have got to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' and he's going to be impressed by my performance on Saturday night."

Check out Michael Chandler's response below:

