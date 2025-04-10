Conor McGregor pens one-word reaction to Michael Chandler backing his Irish Presidential aspirations 

Conor McGregor has responded to Michael Chandler's latest comments regarding his presidential campaign. A few weeks ago, after teasing for over a year, McGregor confirmed his intention to compete for the Irish presidential seat in 2025.

'The Notorious' received both criticism and support for publicly announcing his intentions to run for the presidency. Notably, during Chandler's UFC 314 media day scrum, the American fighter was asked for his opinion on the matter. While endorsing McGregor, 'Iron' said:

"I think you should vote for Conor McGregor for President of Ireland if you're a resident of Ireland [laughs]."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

When McGregor saw Chandler's comments in a post on Instagram shared by the combat sports media outlet, The Mac Life, the Irishman responded with a simple one-word reaction, writing:

"REAL!"

Check out Conor McGregor's reaction below:

Conor McGregor's reaction. [Screenshot Courtesy: @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Michael Chandler discusses potential fight against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were scheduled to face each other at UFC 303. However, McGregor was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a toe injury. After waiting a considerable amount of time to fight the Irishman, Chandler moved on and fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Recently, in an interview with The Schmo, 'Iron' discussed the possibility of fighting McGregor in the UFC. Brimming with confidence, Chandler claimed that McGregor would have to fight him in his return to the promotion. He said:

"He knows his road back to the UFC goes through me. We have to finish The Ultimate Fighter 31. We still have a contract with both of our names on it, even though he was not a man of his word in showing up. First time he's ever pulled out of a fight was against me in his entire career. I don't think he wants that to be his legacy. However, if he does, I wish him well in his presidential run in Ireland. But if he comes back to the UFC, he has to fight me."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:22):

