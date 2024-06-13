Conor McGregor places massive bet on Spain to win Euro 2024: "A nice mil for The Mac!"

Conor McGregor revealed he's placed a sizeable wager for Spain to win the highly-anticipated 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Later this week, the first round of the Euro 2024 tournament will begin, as many of the best soccer teams in the world look to make their countries proud. According to Bovada, the following three countries are the frontrunners to win the championship scheduled for July 14 - England (+375), France (+400), and Germany (+550).

Meanwhile, Portugal (+600) and Spain (+850) shouldn't be overlooked, as their teams feature many world-class players. On Thursday, McGregor took to X and placed a $83,500 wager on Spain to win the tournament, which would pay out $1,002,000 due to boosted odds from Duelbits.

Trending

McGregor captioned his Twitter post with support for Spain's national team:

"Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday! A nice mil for The Mac!"

Conor McGregor could have another reason to celebrate his birthday if Spain reaches the Euro 2024 championship. The former two-division UFC champion celebrates his birthday on the same day as the finale - July 14.

Expand Tweet

What's the latest update on Conor McGregor's return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303?

On June 29, Conor McGregor is scheduled to end his three-year layoff and fight Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event. Despite the event being nearly two weeks away, there are many concerns about McGregor vs Chandler getting postponed due to 'The Notorious' allegedly suffering an injury.

Earlier this month, McGregor and Chandler were supposed to meet in Dublin, Ireland for a press conference. Unfortunately, the event was canceled at the last moment without a clear reason provided by the UFC or the fighters.

Following the initial panic, the MMA community gained hope when Chandler claimed the must-see fight was happening on June 29. With that said, well-respected journalist Ariel Helwani recently reported on The MMA Hour that the UFC 303 main event is "very much in limbo."

Helwani also reported that the UFC was throwing out "feelers" to other fighters to potentially headline UFC 303. Therefore, fans must continue to wait until an official announcement is made from Dana White, McGregor, or Chandler.

Watch Helwani's update on McGregor vs Chandler below:

Expand Tweet