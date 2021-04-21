Conor McGregor ponders 'buying Manchester United' amid ESL chaos

Conor McGregor is pondering over buying Manchester United Football club amid the ongoing chaos surrounding the proposed European Super League.

McGregor posted a tweet asking his fans to share their opinions on whether he should consider diving into the football world. The tweet came in the wake of the storm created by news of 12 football clubs, including Manchester United, joining the European Super League. The move has been criticized for being driven purely by money and has been condemned by the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and FIFA.

Conor Mcgregor's interest in buying a football club has an interesting parallel to his fierce rival and retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently revealed that it was his childhood dream to play football for Real Madrid.

'Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?,' Conor McGregor tweeted.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is the biggest superstar in the history of MMA and arguably the biggest brand in the combat sports world. The Irishman has put his popularity to good use and successfully ventured into the whisky business. Named 'Proper No.12', the Irish Whisky brand made headlines when it pushed the sale of whiskey to $1 billion in the United States in 2019. Judging by the Irishman's track record in business, it would not be surprising if Conor McGregor made a serious move towards buying Manchester United to establish himself in the football space.

Conor McGregor could launch his coffee brand in the coming months

Conor McGregor hinted at launching his own coffee business in an Instagram post in March 2021. Named 'Rise N Grind', the coffee business will mark the Irishman's third venture outside MMA after Proper No. 12 whiskey and luxury suit brand August McGregor.

The name sits perfectly well with Conor McGregor's current career trajectory in MMA. Following the first KO loss of his career against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021, serious questions have been raised about Conor McGregor's fighting future. However, the Notorious One has vowed to grind it out in the gym and rise again to the top of the combat sports world.

Conor McGregor is slated to meet Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event. Scheduled to take place on July 10, 2021, the event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.