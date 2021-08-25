Conor McGregor posts video of himself doing biceps curls amid recovery from UFC 264 broken leg

Conor McGregor's championship mindset appears undeterred despite his recent leg break at UFC 264. The Irishman has been in constant training since snapping his left leg last month.

He recently posted a video of himself doing bicep curls at the gym. Wearing a leg brace on his injured limb, the former double champion stood straight while performing the repetitions.

Ever since the catastrophic loss to Dustin Poirier, McGregor has often been posting workout videos on social media in a bid to keep fans updated on the recovery process.

Conor McGregor's left leg's temporary inutility has not been an excuse for him not to train. He was seen doing seated leg curls just weeks after UFC 264.

As his left leg makes a full recovery, McGregor is making sure to train his other functional limbs.

Planting his foot wrongly on the canvas on the unfateful day of July 10 might have been a blessing in disguise for Conor McGregor.

The elite UFC lightweight seems to have regained the gritty mentality that led him from the streets of Dublin to being the biggest MMA superstar on the planet.

It will be interesting to see what the Irish supernova brings to the table when he makes his return in 2022.

Conor McGregor will likely fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time

The trilogy bout in the iconic McGregor vs. Poirier rivalry was left with an inconclusive ending due to the doctor's stoppage in July.

UFC president Dana White said in the post-fight presser that the two combatants will meet once again. White told the media that after McGregor makes his recovery, he will likely trade shots with 'The Diamond' for a fourth time.

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready," said Dana White.

Meanwhile, Poirier is expected to fight Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira for the undisputed belt in the fall of 2021.

