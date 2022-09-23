"Conor gets to look like a god again" - Fans divided in opinion over who Conor McGregor should fight upon his UFC return

Conor McGregor has been inactive for over a year since breaking his leg at UFC 264. The former UFC double champ, however, remains the most popular fighter in the promotion's history.

He has headlined the five highest selling pay-per-view events. As he looks to make his return, fans reacted to ESPN's list of potential opponents.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Read the full article here es.pn/3R6xIS6 Our ESPN MMA team put together six potential future fights for Conor McGregor in the UFCRead the full article here Our ESPN MMA team put together six potential future fights for Conor McGregor in the UFC 🔮 Read the full article here ➡️ es.pn/3R6xIS6 https://t.co/yVIBgop9tH

Conor McGregor may not be the same fighter he was in his prime, going just 1-3 in four UFC fights since his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. He remains a very big draw and it is no surprise that some of the promotion's best fighters are willing to fight McGregor, even without recent success. Fans recently reacted to a list of potential comeback fights put together by ESPN MMA.

One fan suggested a matchup with Tony Ferguson, who was not listed, but has recently exchanged words with McGregor:

Matthew McVeigh @Matthew20539585 @espnmma Conor vs Tony is probably the most likely. Similar result to Conor vs Cowboy. Gets the money in, the hype in. Tony gets his pay day and probably retires. Conor gets to look like a god again but it’s against a fighter who’s way out his prime. @espnmma Conor vs Tony is probably the most likely. Similar result to Conor vs Cowboy. Gets the money in, the hype in. Tony gets his pay day and probably retires. Conor gets to look like a god again but it’s against a fighter who’s way out his prime.

Another fan believes that Conor McGregor could become the lightweight champion again, but received some pushback:

One fan questioned the final inclusion on the list:

Two fans pointed out that they don't believe McGregor will be able to win any of the matchups listed:

Rapoza @tryf20663695 @espnmma Conor loses in all of those. He wont come back and if he does, he will lose again. He doesnt have it in him no more. @espnmma Conor loses in all of those. He wont come back and if he does, he will lose again. He doesnt have it in him no more.

Other fans used the tweet as an opportunity to make jokes:

Jack @JackBrownS4S @espnmma If ur a Conor fan then Chimaev at 170 makes the most sense @espnmma If ur a Conor fan then Chimaev at 170 makes the most sense

JJ @JJ21MCFC @espnmma Conor will take an easy fight like Volkanovski or Oliveira to warm up then fight Ngannou in my honest opinion @espnmma Conor will take an easy fight like Volkanovski or Oliveira to warm up then fight Ngannou in my honest opinion

Another fan criticized the list altogether:

CUCHILLO!! @marooko

2 - Pointless money grab attempt

3 - Paddy deserves a proper shot at a title before this mess.

4 - Not merited, and to hell with weight classes I guess.

5 - Interesting.

6 - Makes the most sense. @espnmma 1 - Not merited.2 - Pointless money grab attempt3 - Paddy deserves a proper shot at a title before this mess.4 - Not merited, and to hell with weight classes I guess.5 - Interesting.6 - Makes the most sense. @espnmma 1 - Not merited.2 - Pointless money grab attempt3 - Paddy deserves a proper shot at a title before this mess.4 - Not merited, and to hell with weight classes I guess. 5 - Interesting.6 - Makes the most sense.

Finally, Michael Chandler's exclusion from the list was questioned:

Michael Chandler recently revealed that he believes he is on the shortlist for Conor McGregor's return fight. Regardless of his opponent, expect McGregor's return to be one of the best-selling pay-per-view events. His popularity dictates that and is part of the reason champions are being suggested even without recent success.

Michael Chandler on a potential Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler hasn't been shy about his desire to fight Conor McGregor. As with many fighters, Chandler has stated that he knows McGregor is the biggest potential money fight. Following his UFC 274 front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson, Chandler called McGregor out.

He recently shared that, while he believes he is in the front-running for a fight with McGregor, he doesn't get his hopes up regarding the potential matchup, stating:

You never get your hopes up for a Conor fight. With the landscape of mixed martial arts, where Conor is, his last couple of fights, obviously coming off of a really bad injury, and also him earning the right to pick and choose when and where he fights, and how often he fights... he's got a ton of options so I didn't really get too high on it. I didn't really put my faith in that fight actually happening even though there was some good momentum and there still is some good momentum. I still got my sights set on becoming world champion.

Watch Michael Chandler's full interview on Conor McGregor and more below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far