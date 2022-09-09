"The frozen like Elsa line is literally the worst in humankind history" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor terming Tony Ferguson's 'BOAT' comment "worst quote in fighting"

Tony Ferguson recently labeled himself the best fighter of all time, drawing a response from UFC rival Conor McGregor. Ferguson stated that while goats come and go, boats stay afloat, a quote that McGregor labeled as "the worst quote in fighting."

Instagram user @ironmike_poatan reacted to McGregor's comments by focusing on another quote from Israel Adesanya, stating:

"The frozen like Elsa line is literally the worst in humankind history"

@416.ahmxdd.v4 chose instead to focus on potential matchups for McGregor as he eyes a move to the welterweight division:

"Tony vs Connor 170 Connor vs Nate v3 170 Connor vs chandler 170 Connor vs masvidal 170"

@justinjrdawson used it as an opportunity to call McGregor out, stating:

"McGregor stays talking s**t, no one takes him seriously anymore."

@antcarters attempted to point out the flaw in Ferguson's remarks, claiming:

"boats sink tho Tony"

Check out the rest of the comments below:

Conor McGregor has been inactive and is 1-3 since becoming the first double champ in UFC history in 2016. He never defended either belt. Tony Ferguson is 0-4 in his last four fights and has not won a fight since 2019. Ironically, both fighters' last victory was against Donald Cerrone. Ferguson will face Li Jingliang at UFC 279.

Watch Tony Ferguson's comments on being the B.O.A.T. below:

Absolute GENIUS from Tony Ferguson !!!



BOAT = Best Of All Time



#UFC279 "GOATS come and go, but boats stay float. I'm a boat. I'm the Best Of All Time."Absolute GENIUS from Tony Ferguson!!!BOAT = Best Of All Time "GOATS come and go, but boats stay float. I'm a boat. I'm the Best Of All Time."Absolute GENIUS from Tony Ferguson 😎😎😎😎!!!BOAT = Best Of All Time#UFC279 https://t.co/JF4IdB6Qj4

What is next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest draw in UFC history. However, he has been inactive for over a year. In total, he has had just four fights in nearly six years. While many fighters would likely be phased out with this kind of inactivity, the UFC patiently awaits McGregor's return, and unsurprisingly so.

McGregor has hinted at returning multiple times since his broken leg healed; however, nothing has been made official. McGregor looks like he has stacked on muscle and has stated that he would like to move up to the welterweight division.

He was recently captured exiting a courthouse in Dublin, where he once again declared that he would be back in the octagon soon.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting Conor McGregor declared he will be fighting "soon" as the UFC star left court in Dublin today Conor McGregor declared he will be fighting "soon" as the UFC star left court in Dublin today https://t.co/HAyqkg0J3O

In the meantime, he will be making his acting debut and filming for the remake of the classic movie Road House. It is likely that once he is done with this commitment, we can expect to see McGregor make his long-awaited return to the octagon barring yet another setback.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE bit.ly/3oTMMXE EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark his first acting job in a major studio movie, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action pic #RoadHouse EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark his first acting job in a major studio movie, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action pic #RoadHouse | bit.ly/3oTMMXE https://t.co/Dul4aQgTHO

