Conor McGregor predicts a "brutal KO" in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight, places a massive $500,000 bet

Conor McGregor predicted the UFC 314 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett to end via knockout in favor of Chandler. The Irishman also placed a hefty $500,000 bet on his prediction.

McGregor's prediction may have shocked several UFC fans due to the history of his long-standing rivalry with Chandler. However, the Dubliner chose to keep differences apart to make a bias-free prediction about the bout in which he is interested, as he revealed publicly, hinting at an octagon return after initially declaring potential retirement.

He publicized his opinion about the fight with an X update, where he also announced his sumptuous $500,000 bet on Duelbits.

"The Notorious is BACK with , baby! I'm callin' it—Chandler by BRUTAL KO!..."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor started going vocal about Michael Chandler being his preferred rival to make his UFC comeback in 2023. To make the clash bigger, the UFC authorities pitted McGregor and Chandler as rival coaches for TUF 31. However, the Irishman's failure to enlist in USADA's testing pool within the given deadline restricted the materialization of their fight in 2023.

'The Notorious' provided an update about his UFC return in 2024. McGregor mentioned that he would make his comeback on June 29 against 'Iron.' The promotion scheduled UFC 303 for the same date, along with announcing the coveted McGregor vs. Chandler encounter as the headliner of the event. However, the Dublin native pulled out of the fight with about two weeks left because of toe injury.

McGregor's repeated delays had Chandler giving up hope. 'Iron' went on to lock horns with Charles Oliviera at UFC 309 after an almost two-year-long gap, all through which he had been waiting to fight McGregor. However, Chandler calling out the former UFC double champion during his UFC 309 octagon interview showcased that he still hopes to face the Irish fighter someday.

"Conor McGregor, if you can ever get your house back in order, while us real professionals have been keeping the octagon warm. We’re wondering where you’ve been Conor. Come back and beat me, if you can!"

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (0:48):

