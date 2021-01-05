Conor McGregor 'promises a masterpiece' against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has promised a masterpiece performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The Irish mixed martial arts superstar took to his official Twitter account to guarantee another impressive performance in his highly-anticipated return to the octagon.

I promise a masterpiece. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 5, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23rd at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be the UFC's first pay-per-view offering for the year 2021.

McGregor and Poirier will meet for the second time in their UFC careers, with the two having first squared off in 2014 as featherweights. McGregor won that bout by first-round TKO. This time around, McGregor and Poirier will share the cage as top-ranked lightweight contenders in a match with serious title implications.

With reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's future with the promotion still uncertain, a lot is riding on the main event of UFC 257 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The winner of that match will likely end up being the next man in line to compete for the UFC's 155-pound title, regardless if Khabib comes back or not.

Would a Conor McGregor win at UFC 257 lead to a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Could we see Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 in 2021?

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is the odds-on favorite heading into his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Having already beaten Poirier before, it's no surprise that fans, experts, an even oddsmakers are picking the Irish star to get the win.

If McGregor can blast through Poirier in impressive fashion again, will he finally get his rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Apart from a potential super fight with Georges St-Pierre, a rematch with McGregor remains the biggest fight left for Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement at UFC 254 back in October of 2020. Even UFC President Dana White has said as much.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz however, doesn't see a McGregor rematch being all that enticing for the undefeated Russian. Plus, Nurmagomedov already has a win over Conor McGregor. Khabib submitted McGregor in their lightweight title match at UFC 229 back in 2018.

At the end of the day, the possibility of a rematch hinges on Nurmagomedov's decision to stay retired, or come back for a historic 30th win.