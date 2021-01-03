Ali Abdelaziz trolls Conor McGregor: 'Khabib broke his soul'

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken another shot at Conor McGregor. Abdelaziz believes that Nurmagomedov completely dominated McGregor when the two met at UFC 229.

Speaking on an interview with TMZ, Abdelaziz spoke about how Khabib 'did everything he wanted to' against McGregor when they battled for the UFC lightweight championship back in 2018:

In the video, Abdelaziz shared how he sees a rematch between Khabib and McGregor would go, and explained how he saw the first fight play out:

"But you know, he’d beat the sh*t out of Conor. He did everything he wanted to. He beat him in the striking department, he beat him in the wrestling department, he beat him in the grappling department, he broke his soul, he took his will."

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor en route to a fourth-round submission win at UFC 229 back in 2018. After two more successful title defenses of the UFC lightweight championship, Nurmagomedov would shockingly announce his retirement at UFC 254 back in October of 2020.

Since then, people have questioned whether or not Khabib was really retired, and what fight could potentially draw him back into the Octagon. Rumblings of a potential super fight against Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre have been pretty prevalent. UFC President Dana White, meanwhile, has stated that a rematch with Conor McGregor would be the biggest possible fight to make for Khabib.

Conor McGregor returns to action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

Ali Abdelaziz says he and Khabib 'don't care' about Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov batters Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Ali Abdelaziz and Khabib Nurmagomedov have never been shy about their dislike for Conor McGregor.

While Khabib usually doesn't talk trash too much, Abdelaziz is more than willing to take jabs at the Irish star as often as he can. Asked whether or not a rematch with Conor McGregor would be enough to lure Khabib out of retirement, Abdelaziz had this to say:

"Conor is sh*t, and we don’t really care about him. I don’t know, somebody might say $100 million or something like that, I don’t think that would persuade Khabib if Khabib don’t want to fight. I really don’t pressure Khabib, or ask him about it too much. I let him be."

It's safe to say that Abdelaziz isn't too interested in a Conor McGregor rematch.