Conor McGregor proposes UFC 300 fight between Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin and Teamster boss following heated exchange at Senate hearing

Conor McGregor recently proposed a matchup for next year's momentous UFC 300 event. The Irishman has Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin and Teamster President Sean O'Brien in mind.

For context, Mullin and O'Brien almost came to blows during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing presided over by Senator Bernie Sanders. The two men reportedly have no love for each other and had been trading shots at each other on social media for a while.

During their online back-and-forth, the Teamster boss seemingly challenged Mullin to a fight, which led to the tensions between them boiling over during the Senate meeting. The GOP Senator called out Teamster boss Sean O'Brien for his tweet and proposed they settled their differences right then and there.

Fortunately, committee chairman Bernie Sanders was able to control the situation and convinced both men to calm down. A video of the incident was uploaded to X by @BloodyElbow, who pointed out that Senator Mullin is a former MMA fighter.

Conor McGregor reacted to the post by quote-tweeting his analysis of the verbal sparring session. The Irishman suggested they fight at UFC 300 and wrote:

"Decent back and forth. We can do this at @ufc 300."

UFC 300: Coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor probably won't return in April

Conor McGregor fans would have to wait longer to see 'The Notorious' in action again. The Irishman's coach, John Kavanagh, recently stated that the UFC isn't targeting an April return for the former two-division champion.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the headlining fights for UFC 297 in January, UFC 298 in February, and UFC 299 in March, many fans speculated that McGregor's highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler would headline UFC 300 in April.

However, it seems that isn't the case. The SBG Ireland frontman recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and discussed his star pupil's long-awaited comeback. Dismissing the idea that McGregor would return in April, he said:

"We were hoping for April. That was the hope. That was what we were told. And now it seems to be the summer time. I don’t know [why]. That’s literally what we were having a bit of a back and forward today... Now it’s July, but it’s not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months."

Coach Kavanagh also speculated that the UFC might want to save Conor McGregor for a fight during International Fight Week in July, and that perhaps the UFC 300 event was big enough without the Irishman's presence.