Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor grabbed quite a few eyeballs by smoking marijuana in an Instagram Live video while responding to Spanish football/soccer star Sergio Ramos.

In response to a post that Sergio Ramos tagged him on Instagram, Conor McGregor gave the world a sneak peek on what he's been doing following his retirement from professional fighting. Conor McGregor posted a video in which he can be seen smoking marijuana while relaxing on a pool chair. Take a look at the video Conor McGregor posted below.

McGregor is smoking Marijuana frequently these days. Khabib stands no chance in the rematch. Kinda unfair to be honest pic.twitter.com/xM8PgsThko — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 18, 2020

Conor McGregor recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts and said the fight game doesn't excite him as much anymore and that he is “bored”, due to which he has decided to hang up his gloves. The power-punching Irishman returned to the Octagon earlier this year in January after a 15-month layoff to take on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, where Conor McGregor destroyed the fight-game veteran in 40 seconds, winning the fight via TKO in the first round.

With his arch nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov set to fight Justin Gaethje at some point in the future in a lightweight title unification bout, the Irishman's hopes of stepping inside the Octagon to challenge for the title have been dealt a huge blow and it's unlikely that the UFC will offer Conor a title fight on his potential return. However, Conor McGregor is still the biggest prize fighter in the business and there are some mouth-watering fights available for him aagainst the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

There is no guarantee of the fact that the retired Irishman will step inside the Octagon again because he clearly doesn't require the money and his recent antics on social media have given the impression that the Irishman is well and truly retired.