"Change the roundhouse to an axe kick" - Conor McGregor provides insights reacting to compilation of Rafael Fiziev displaying elite defense; Ataman responds

Conor McGregor is edging closer to a return inside the octagon after suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Since his last fight, the Irishman has been watching from the sidelines while being extremely active on social media. In a recent Twitter post, McGregor had some advice for fighters while reacting to a video of rising UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev's technique.

'Ataman' is known for his incredible Matrix-like defense of head kicks. Per Conor McGregor, opponents should use an axe kick instead of a roundhouse to counter Fiziev's defense. He said:

“This is awesome. Change the roundhouse to an axe kick. Roundhouse into and axe kick and this defense eats the full of the heel. I’m telling you. If their reaction to a high kick is this, implement the axe.”

Fiziev was quick to respond to the former lightweight champion's words, offering him a challenge of his own, saying:

"Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation."

Ranked number ten in the lightweight division, 'Ataman' is scheduled to face veteran Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58 this weekend. He has won his last five fights in the UFC, with a lone loss on his debut in 2019.

Conor McGregor may have to wait until 2023 to make UFC return

In his trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and was forced to undergo surgery. However, according to journalist Ariel Helwani, the Irishman is not rushing for a return back to the UFC. He said:

"What if Conor comes back, stumbles and gets hurt again? There are a million different things that could happen. There's no guarantee he'll be back tomorrow, next month, the month after that, and the last I heard it was early 2023." [H/T via The Sun]

The Irishman has stated his intent to challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman upon his return. Usman is currently No.1 in the P4P rankings and is 15-0 in the UFC. He is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20 for the welterweight title. McGregor, meanwhile, has lost three of his last four fights, moving to a 22-6 record in recent times.

It's fair to presume that Conor McGregor won't be squared off against the best fighter in the world immediately upon his return. Usman believes the former two-division champion is simply talking to keep his name relevant.

