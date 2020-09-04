Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is still the biggest superstar in all of MMA.

Conor McGregor has been a phenomenon since the day he first entered the Octagon back in 2013 against Marcus Brimage. McGregor stands among illustrious company on the 2020 edition of Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities list. The Irish superstar has been ranked at No. 53. ahead of basketball stars James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jennifer Lopez, and heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

This ranking is the latest update to the last one where Conor McGregor was ranked at No. 16 on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes' list that was released back in May.

Conor McGregor has only competed once this year back in January when he defeated MMA veteran Donald Cerrone by a violent 48-second TKO in the main event of UFC 246. According to McGregor's Forbes profile, he received a total payout of over $30 million for the fight against Cerrone, which makes his 2020 earnings add up to a massive $48 million. Conor McGregor also has a sponsorship deal with UFC's previous merchandise partner Reebok and it is estimated that the Irishman makes around $5 million a year from his deal with the company.

Following reports of his latest ranking on Forbes, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to declare that he would have topped on the list had the profits from his Proper No. Twelve whiskey business were disclosed and we believe him.

Conor McGregor is currently retired from the fight game but many fans and pundits believe that we will soon get to see the Irish power-puncher return to action again.