Conor McGregor ranked higher than Jake Paul in Sportico's '100 Highest-Paid Athletes' list

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have been at the pinnacle of the financial discourse in combat sports for quite some time. However, it seems the Irishman has surpassed the YouTuber-turned-boxer in terms of income from sports for 2021.

A list was recently released by Sportico, which ranked athletes across multiple disciplines based on their financial haul from 2021. The list for 2022 included the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton, and more.

'The Notorious', who was ranked No. 1 in the 2021 list, could only manage to feature at No. 22 this time around. However, it is still leagues above Paul, who came in at No. 45. Per the list, McGregor raked in a whopping total of $52M last year from sport. On the other hand, 'The Problem Child' earned $37M.

It's official: @KingJames is the highest-paid athlete on the globe this year at $126 million.

As far as combat sports athletes are concerned, Canelo Alvarez featured on the list at No. 5 with $89M. Tyson Fury follows Alvarez at No. 14 with $69M.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James topped the list in 2022 with a total financial haul of $126.9M. He was previously ranked No. 5 on the list in 2021.

Conor McGregor continues showing off massive frame in latest post

The former two-division UFC champion has always been extremely active on social media, offering fans regular insight into his training camps. McGregor has ensured that fans witness his growth firsthand by sharing pictures and videos of his workouts.

In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor shared a series of pictures and clips from the gym. The Dubliner can be seen enjoying his bulked-up frame as he exercises with barbells.

"We are getting good work in, we hope you are too, team @mcgregorfast"

The former UFC double champ is currently coming off a series of losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier. McGregor was initially finished by Poirier in the second round of their rematch at UFC 257.

He subsequently walked into yet another loss against 'The Diamond'. However, this time, it was a doctor's stoppage that undid the Crumlin native after he suffered a horrific injury in the first round.

Conor McGregor has since expressed interest in making a return to the octagon at 170-lbs. However, the UFC is yet to reveal who McGregor is slated to fight upon his return.

