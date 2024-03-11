Conor McGregor ranks behind seven boxers at #50 on highest-paid athletes of all time list

On March 7, 2024, Sportico published a list of the 50 highest paid athletes of all-time. The UFC's only representative on the list was Conor McGregor, the electrifying Irishman who went on to become a two-division champion and arguably the sport's biggest star.

MMA journalist Jedi Goodman took to X to share the list, and compared McGregor's position to a number of boxers.

The list, which is adjusted for inflation, placed McGregor at the 50th spot, while boxers like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, among others, featured much higher.

Goodman's tweet read:

"Sportico's Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time Other Notable outside the top 10: 18. Mike Tyson $905 ($460M non-adjusted earnings) 22. Manny Pacquiao $750M ($565M non-adjusted earnings) 26. George Foreman$705M ($360M non-adjusted earnings) 29. Oscar De La Hoya $685M ($410M non-adjusted earnings) 37. Canelo Alvarez $640M ($550M non-adjusted earnings) 40. Evander Holyfield $630M ($315M non-adjusted earnings) 50. Conor McGregor $555M ($465M non-adjusted earnings)"

Expand Tweet

In terms of combat sports athletes, Floyd Mayweather Jr. occupied the highest spot, coming in at #10 on the list. Michael Jordan topped the charts, with Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo taking the #2 and #3 spots respectively. While it isn't entirely surprising to see Conor McGregor's name on such a list, the discrepancy between MMA's highest earner, and boxing's highest earners is certainly stark.

Conor McGregor reacts to Poirier-Saint Denis bout on X, 'The Diamond' responds

Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the co-main event of UFC 299, which saw Dustin Poirier take on Benoit Saint Denis. Poirier, a former foe of McGregor's, emerged victorious via 2nd round KO.

The Irishman took to X and wrote:

"Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations @DustinPoirier @BenoitSt_Denis @EmmanuelMacron"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

McGregor, who was last seen in the octagon when he injured himself against Poirier, may be hinting at a potential fourth fight between the two with his tweet. However, 'The Diamond' was asked about McGregor's tweet in his post-fight press conference. He referenced his second fight with McGregor, in which he knocked the Irishman out, and said:

"Yeah, well, he felt that right hook to."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments here:

Expand Tweet