'Victory' - Dustin Poirier posts knockout blow picture to diminish Conor McGregor's highlight clip

Dustin Poirier has fired back at Conor McGregor by posting a throwback picture of his knockout win over the Irishman in their rematch at UFC 257.

McGregor uploaded a short slow-motion video clip to his Instagram account in which he lands a perfect punch to Dustin Poirier's face during their second bout at lightweight.

However, not long after, "The Diamond" offered a repost by posting an image where he is the one throwing a blow. Dustin Poirier won the fight in the second round after a series of well-connected punches and kicks.

With the score now equal since McGregor won the first duel, the UFC is studying booking a third fight between the two lightweight contenders - and maybe putting the championship on the line for that one.

Both Dustin Poirier and McGregor have already demonstrated interest in the trilogy bout. However, other lightweight contenders did not seem to enjoy that idea.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, who are both coming from exceptional results in the weight class, feel like they deserve the title shot next instead of McGregor, who has a record of two losses and one win at 155 lb.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III is in the pipeline

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White stated that the promotion is looking to bring the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier into fruition.

However, many MMA fans and experts seem to disagree with the decision as they believe Dustin Poirier should fight for the title next and that McGregor does not deserve a title shot. But White understands it is tricky not to match them up again.

"When you have two guys, Dustin [Poirier] who is the number one [ranked] guy in the world, and a guy like Conor [McGregor], and they both want it that badly, you do it," said White.

The UFC boss explained that McGregor is especially captivated to reconquer his place among the best and defeat Dustin Poirier once more.

"He [Conor McGregor] is completely obsessed with the rematch and wants to fight back. What's fun for us being the fans... If you look at the No. 1 ranked guy in the world, Dustin Poirier, all the way down to No. 7, whom I think is Rafael dos Anjos, the fights that can be made to find out who becomes the next champion are unbelievable," said White.

Would you like to see McGregor vs. Poirier III? Sound off in the comments.