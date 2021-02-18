Conor McGregor dwells on the positives from defeat to Dustin Poirier in latest video post

Conor McGregor has shared a video of himself landing an accurate left-hand punch in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Although the result was not what was expected, the Irishman preferred to focus on what worked well.

Considered a huge favorite over Poirier ahead of their rematch on Fight Island, Conor McGregor left fans blown away when he was knocked out in the second round in what was seen by many as a poor performance.

However, "The Notorious One" kept his cool and humbly accepted the outcome. Since the defeat, Conor McGregor has directed his attention to correct flaws and further improve his qualities.

In a post to his Instagram account, Conor McGregor shared a moment in the fight where he was at his best. In a wave of three movements, he hit Poirier in the face with a short jab before retracing and throwing a potent left-hand punch.

"Working the lead paw," wrote Conor McGregor.

Even though Conor McGregor has received a fair share of criticism for his performance at UFC 257, the promotion is inclined to book him for the trilogy fight with Poirier. It is anyone's guess if the bout will be for the lightweight championship.

Conor McGregor appears to have completely healed from his leg injury

Thor Bjornsson and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has already resumed training after picking up a nerve injury to his right leg during the lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

He gave an update on the injury after a post to his Instagram dragged the attention of a peculiar 'fan,' Thor Bjornsson, better known for his role as 'The Mountain' in the HBO television series Game of Thrones.

Bjornsson, a professional strongman and former strongest man in the world, noticed Conor McGregor's toned legs. He questioned what vitamins the UFC superstar was taking to develop muscles that way.

Conor McGregor answered:

"Thank you, Thor! The main vitamin I am on currently is Vitamin C. Consistency! With the 'Tidl Sport' spray, I feel I can just keep going. Yesterday I done a 10km run at pace. My first since the fight, and my calfs were literally screaming after it. I thought for a minute, 'oh no!'"

"But I done three rounds with the 'Tidl Sport' spray across the calfs, ankles, hamstrings, and quads, and today I woke with literally zero effects of the run. I sprang from the bed ready to go again! I just can't get over this spray man I'm telling you. It is magic! Hope all is well in the land of ice. I hope I can visit again soon! Thank you for the message!" wrote Conor McGregor.