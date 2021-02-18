How Conor McGregor's attitude towards Donald Trump changed over the years

UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor has certainly changed his attitude towards former President Donald Trump over the years. Conor McGregor first revealed his outlook towards the former U.S. President in a 2015 interview. Conor McGregor was talking about Ronda Rousey's defeat to Holly Holm when he was asked to provide an opinion on Trump trash talking about Ronda Rousey. Blunt as always, Conor McGregor told TMZ:

"It's easy for someone that's not in there to comment, but it's different when you're in there. The emotions are high... you don't want to touch gloves, then don't. That means nothing. Donald can shut his big fat mouth. I don't give a f**k about Donald Trump."

Conor McGregor's dismissive attitude towards the former president seemed to continue into the next year. Speaking in an interview before his matchup with Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, Conor McGregor told BT Sports:

"I just could not give a bollocks, with all due respect, the whole thing is weird to me. The public are just brainwashed into thinking something is going to happen with this one. I don’t think either of those two contenders, or whatever they are, have power in anything, anyway."

Conor McGregor's opinion has changed since then

A sudden shift in Conor McGregor's attitude towards Donald Trump could be observed in 2017. Criticizing anti-Trump protests in an interview, Conor McGregor told GQ Sports:

"I feel you’re in charge of your own situation. When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians, and I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mindset!’ People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it. I was in New York when all of that was going down, the protests in New York with the Trump thing. It’s like, ‘Trump, out!'"

Conor McGregor finally cleared the air by branding Donald Trump the greatest U.S. President of all time. Conor McGregor openly praised Donald Trump in a tweet in January 2020.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Donald Trump responded by congratulating Conor McGregor on his win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He tweeted:

Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!