Watch: Conor McGregor practices new leg kick checking technique ahead of potential trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has already embarked on his journey to redemption against Dustin Poirier in a possible trilogy fight later this year.

The Irishman shared a video on Instagram where he is seen practicing new leg kick checking techniques. Poirier used the devastating leg kicks to great advantage during his second fight with McGregor at UFC 257 where the latter was knocked out in the second round.

In the video, Conor McGregor is seen practicing his signature front kick to the body and various types of leg kick checking techniques. The Notorious One is likely to incorporate these moves into his arsenal as he looks forward to a trilogy fight against Poirier.

McGregor didn't focus as much on kicking as well as defending himself from kicks during his last training camp for the fight against Poirier. Conor McGregor self-admittedly adopted a boxing-based stance and approach for the second fight against Poirier to prepare for a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao.

However, his plan backfired when Poirier started chomping down on his calves with a barrage of vicious leg kicks. Conor McGregor's lead leg was completely compromised and his movement was restricted.

Once the leg gave way, the job became much easier for Poirier as he hit the Irishman with some nasty combinations close to the fence. A flush right hook to the chin is what sent McGregor down on the canvas before a thunderous left hand shot put him to sleep momentarily.

The usual in-and-out linear movement we have always seen from Conor McGregor was also missing in the fight. He seemed to be more flat-footed than usual. Many pundits claimed that his over reliance on boxing is what led to his downfall in the fight against Poirier and McGregor believes the same, to an extent.

Can Conor McGregor get the job done in a rivalry settling trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier?

In another post on Instagram, Conor McGregor even addressed the leg kicks that destroyed his lead leg during the fight and spoke about how his boxing-heavy approach came back to haunt him in the fight.

Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman.

I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with. Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised.

Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!

Conor McGregor will undoubtedly be better prepared to check Poirier's leg kicks in a possible trilogy fight. The front kick to the body, when used effectively, can help ensure that Poirier doesn't get to engage from close quarters and it will also help McGregor to gnaw away at The Diamond's gas tank.

But does he have what it takes to finish Poirier in a fight? Though Conor McGregor knocked out Poirier back in 2014, they will now compete in the lightweight division and Poirier's chin seemed to hold up pretty well against the Irishman this time around.