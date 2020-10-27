Former UFC and Cage Warriors two-division champion Conor McGregor has thrown himself into the best pound for pound fighter debate with a witty remark about being ranked #11 in the official list.

Double 1 for Double Champ, says Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to say that the two ones in eleven refer to his former "champ-champ" status in the UFC. Conor McGregor's comments make it pretty clear that he doesn't agree with where the promotion has ranked him on the top pound for pound fighter list. The Irishman is a former two-division champion in the UFC and holds TKO wins in three different weight classes.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

This comes after the Irishman's arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov proclaimed himself as the best pound for pound fighter in the promotion following the latter's recent victory against Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje. Khabib recently posted a picture on Instagram that showed him above Jon Jones in the P4P list.

Jon Jones, who currently holds the top pound for pound fighter spot in the official rankings, contested Khabib Nurmagomedov's claim of being the GOAT. Jones claims that he has way more title defenses than Khabib to rank lower than the Dagestan native in that debate.

Following his retirement at UFC 254, Conor McGregor congratulated Khabib Nurmagomedov on his fantastic career in what seemed like the extension of an olive branch; but now, it seems like the Irish power puncher is back to being at loggerheads with the undefeated champ.

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov's career is "a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments".

Also... the rest of those stats are garbage. Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc.

It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2020

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov clashed at UFC 229 back in October 2018. The fight propelled Khabib Nurmagomedov to superstardom but was also the only fight where the undefeated and undisputed champ lost the solitary round of his entire career as a professional fighter.