Conor McGregor reacts to accomplishment by UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor reacted to a recent accomplishment by reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The exciting Brazilian has been on a tear in the UFC as of late, winning his last five fights, including a title win and successful title defense.

Apart from getting his hands on UFC gold, Deiveson Figueiredo also joined some elite company in the UFC's record books:

Deiveson Figueiredo has 8 knockdowns through his first 10 UFC fights.



Only 7 fighters in UFC history had more in their first 10:



Conor McGregor (12)

Anderson Silva (11)

Israel Adesanya (11)

Cody Garbrandt (10)

Josh Emmett (10)

Lyoto Machida (9)

Junior Dos Santos (9)#UFC256 — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) December 7, 2020

According to the MMA By The Numbers Twitter account, Figueiredo is just one of eight fighters to have 8 or more knockdowns in their first ten UFC fights.

The only fighters to have more knockdowns than Figueiredo in that stretch are Junior Dos Santos, Lyoto Machida, Josh Emmett, Cody Garbrandt, Israel Adesanya, Anderson Silva, and Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who sits at the top of the list with 12 knockdowns in his first ten UFC fights, took to social media to chime in:

Click to witness greatness. https://t.co/PI9KR5Wtdk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 8, 2020

"Click to witness greatness."

In terms of total knockdowns landed, Conor McGregor tied for eighth among all-time UFC leaders with 13 knockdowns landed in 12 UFC fights.

At the rate Deiveson Figueiredo is fighting, he could find his name on that all-time knockdowns landed list soon enough.

Figueiredo will get the chance to add to that list when defends the UFC flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 this weekend.

Conor McGregor meanwhile, returns to action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

Conor McGregor's UFC statistics

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has turned in one of the more impressive careers in the UFC.

The Irish superstar became the first man to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight divisions, and he also has set quite a number of records inside the Octagon.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Conor McGregor's 13-second KO win over Jose Aldo is the fastest title fight win in UFC history. While not officially recognized, McGregor also claims to own the most knockdowns in a UFC title fight in his lightweight title bout against Eddie Alvarez.

Conor McGregor has the most consecutive Performance of the Night honors in UFC history with 5 straight. He also has the most consecutive post-fight bonueses in UFC history with 8 straight.

At UFC 257 in January, McGregor returns to action against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight matchup with serious title implications.