Conor McGregor reacts as Donald Trump signs aggressive H-1B Visa reform

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on POTUS Donald Trump's decision to make significant changes to the H-1B Visa.

Trump has ordered a review of the H-1B Visa, which allows non-Americans to obtain temporary citizenship by working in a variety of sectors in the United States. Notably, this program has been critical for IT companies, which attracted highly skilled foreign workers and were praised for encouraging innovation. However, they were chastised for reportedly replacing American workers and pushing down salaries.

According to Trump's executive order, new applicants for the February lottery next year would be required to pay a $100,000 visa fee. An X user named @EricLDaugh shared U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's comments, which stated:

''No more will these big tech companies or other big companies train foreign workers. They have to pay the government $100,000, then they have to pay the employee. So it's just not economic. If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land, train Americans, stop bringing in people to take our jobs. That's the policy here, $100,000 a year for H-1B visas and all of the big companies are on board.''

McGregor took notice of Lutnick's remarks and voiced his approval in an X post, writing:

''Bravo Howard! Very impressive.''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's social media post. [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

As for McGregor, he is aiming to ufc-white-house-card-he-i-talking-nonstop" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">make his octagon return against Michael Chandler at the UFC White House card next year, which will be held to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, as per Trump's announcement earlier this year. In his last MMA outing at UFC 264 in 2021, McGregor broke his leg in the opening round in his trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor teams up with Donald Trump's son in a new business venture

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor took to X to announce his partnership with Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for MMA.INC, a combat sports technology firm.

''Amazing news. Welcome aboard my friend, and now business partner Donald Trump Jr, to our highly skilled team at MMA.Inc...With a business powerhouse like Don Jr. joining our team, we are set to amplify our message and accelerate our commercialism like never before! The Trumps and McGregors, a truly iconic team. Ireland and America's deeply rooted relations will be stronger than ever under my tenure, Ireland.''

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Amazing news! ‼️ Welcome aboard my friend, and now business partner @DonaldJTrumpJr, to our highly skilled team at As the sport of mixed martial arts has grown exponentially over the last decade, so too has the interest and curiosity to train martial

