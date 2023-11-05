Conor McGregor reacts after Forged Irish Stout arrives in the United States

Conor McGregor, known for his dual roles as a UFC champ and a savvy entrepreneur, is diversifying his spirits portfolio.

The Irish fighter turned businessman has officially introduced his Forged Irish Stout to the United States, marking his second venture into the world of alcoholic beverages, following the success of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The stout initially made waves in Ireland and the United Kingdom before setting sail for American shores.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, McGregor expressed his excitement, proclaiming:

"The American Dream is real! @ForgedStout God bless The U.S 🇺🇸❤️".

The introduction of Forged Irish Stout in the United States is a significant milestone in McGregor's ever-expanding portfolio of beverages. With his superstar status and impeccable reputation, this new venture holds great promise, just like his earlier venture into the whiskey market.

Despite his success in the business world, Conor McGregor's fortunes in the Octagon have been on hold since his injury at UFC 264. However, he has made a remarkable recovery over the past two years and recently took on the role of coaching in The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, where he mentored against Michael Chandler.

Fans can anticipate McGregor's return to the octagon as he is slated to face Chandler in early 2024.

Conor McGregor opens up about his return to Octagon

Conor McGregor is fervently seeking a return to the UFC, expressing his eagerness to step back into the octagon after what he considers an extended absence from his livelihood.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, McGregor drew a parallel between his situation and Alexander Volkanovski's mental challenges, stating:

"I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. It’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. Give me the date, please. That’s it."

The Irish fighter also pointed out the contrasting approaches in boxing and MMA:

"If this was boxing, if I was a boxer, yes, after my injury, they’d put me back in against this guy, who has never boxed before. That’s what they’d do in boxing to build me back up. But no, you get thrown into the shark’s den, the lion’s den in MMA."

'The Notorious' stressed his eagerness to get back into the action and achieve his full potential, underscoring the need for consistent competition to become the best version of himself.

Check out Conor McGregor's interview below: