Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson with cynical Prichard Colón suggestion in now-deleted social media post

Conor McGregor was more than displeased with the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. In fact, the Irishman took to X/Twitter with a since-deleted tweet in which he made a tasteless remark about former boxer Prichard Colón, who suffers from permanent physical and neurological impairments.

Colón's condition is due to a left-sided subdural hematoma from suffering repeated back-of-the-head shots courtesy of Terrel Williams. 'The Notorious' taunted Paul by claiming that in the wake of Paul's win over Tyson, 'The Problem Child' is now seeking Colón as his next opponent.

"They are eyeing Prichard Colón for next opponent"

Whether he understood the backlash such a remark would draw or because he was unsure of the backlash, McGregor deleted the tweet, as he has with many others in the past. Regardless, Paul's win over Tyson will remain a thorn in McGregor's side, given the enmity between him and 'The Problem Child'.

As for Colón, he is still doing his best to recover and live as normal a life as possible. He can no longer walk under his own power and uses a computer to assist him in his communication. McGregor, meanwhile, is currently gearing up for his expected UFC return.

Unfortunately, with no official word from the promotion about who his opponent will be, it remains to be seen what will become of the Irishman's return. Paul has always wanted to box with him but has been routinely dismissed by McGregor, whom he once looked up to.

Conor McGregor isn't the only one to mock Jake Paul's choice of opponents

While Conor McGregor's mention of Prichard Colón was in poor taste, other UFC figures have criticized Jake Paul for consistently choosing much older or otherwise compromised opponents. Mike Tyson, at 58 years old, was the latest, but UFC CEO Dana White joked that 'The Problem Child' will fight Clint Eastwood next.

"If he beats Mike Tyson, he's going to fight Clint Eastwood next. Clint Eastwood's 93 years old."

Check out Dana White mocking Jake Paul (42:49):

Eastwood is neither a boxer nor a combat sports athlete. Moreover, he is 94 years old, and Paul has been severely criticized for selecting opponents well past their primes.

