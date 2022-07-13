Jake Paul reveals which UFC fighter he would box before facing Conor McGregor

The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor feud remains as intense as ever. Paul, a YouTube megastar and cruiserweight boxer, has been lobbying for a fight against McGregor since 2020.

While McGregor generally ignores Jake Paul’s comments, he recently posted a couple of tweets labeling Paul “a flop” and lambasting him for not being a big enough box office draw. Paul responded by tweeting a video wherein he insulted McGregor and accused the MMA megastar of having affairs with sex workers.

Jake Paul @jakepaul The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. https://t.co/y9wbMhmWIs

In his latest interview with The Schmo, Paul took yet another shot at McGregor. When asked if he’s likely to box McGregor or UFC icon Nate Diaz first, Paul replied by stating:

“Man, probably box Nate Diaz since Conor doesn’t fight anymore. He’s just a drunk in Dubai, posting stupid little training videos, acting like he’s a boxer. Conor, drink some f**king milk, bro. Get your bones back.”

“I know you’re watching this. I know you love to watch me. I know you’re a fan. I know you have my notifications on, on Twitter. That’s why you responded right away. But let’s make that fight happen. I wanna knock you the f**k out, buddy.”

Intriguingly, Nate Diaz – who’s on the final fight of his current UFC contract – has lately suggested that he’d be open to facing Jake Paul in a boxing match sooner rather than later. However, for the Paul-Diaz matchup to materialize, it’s believed that Diaz would first have to fight out of his UFC contract and enter free agency.

Watch Paul discuss the topic at 1:21 in the video below:

Conor McGregor on a potential fight against Jake Paul

As noted, Conor McGregor usually refrains from replying to Jake Paul’s jabs. Nevertheless, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion did address a possible fight against Paul in an interview in February of this year.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting, 'The Notorious' said the following about fighting Paul:

"Nah. Who knows? Never say never."

Jake Paul’s last boxing match, a rematch against Tyron Woodley in December 2021, reportedly garnered less than 65,000 PPV buys. Conor McGregor notably referenced this fact.

In regards to the Paul-Woodley rematch, the Irish MMA stalwart said:

"I wasn't actually watching, no. It only done a couple of thousand buys. I didn't actually watch it. I saw it online."

Watch McGregor's interview below:

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron Woodley



Read more from our chat with Conor from @BellatorMMA EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!" @TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!"@TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… @BellatorMMA https://t.co/0GiAD5brSx

Conor McGregor’s last fight was a lightweight MMA bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, which McGregor lost via first-round TKO after suffering a horrific leg break.

McGregor is expected to return from his injury hiatus around February or March of 2023. He’s vowed to eventually return to boxing as well.

