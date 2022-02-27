What did Conor McGregor say about a potential fight with Jake Paul?

During a quick-fire interview, Conor McGregor took the time to discuss whether a potential fight with internet sensation Jake Paul could happen upon his return from injury.

A return to boxing has always been in McGregor's plans and it looks likely to happen before the Irishman calls it a career. One big name that keeps resurfacing while discussing Conor's return to boxing is Jake Paul.

When asked about possibly facing the former Disney star, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"Nah. Who knows? Never say never."

Conor was also recently questioned on whether he had seen Jake Paul's second bout with Tyron Woodley and what he thought of it.

"I wasn't actually watching, no. It only done a couple of thousand buys. I didn't actually watch it, I saw it online."

"The Notorious" has been out of action since suffering a horrific leg break in the midst of his third fight with Dustin Poirier. He has since opened up about his return and hopes to fight at least once this year.

Although it looks unlikely at the moment, if Jake can continue raising his name-value, we may see a blockbuster boxing event headlined by the two controversial figures.

Watch a short clip of Conor McGregor talking about Jake Paul, below.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron Woodley



Read more from our chat with Conor from @BellatorMMA EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!" @TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!"@TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… @BellatorMMA https://t.co/0GiAD5brSx

Conor McGregor's boxing career

With talk of a future meeting with Jake Paul on the table, just how good of a boxer is Conor McGregor?

His one and only professional boxing match ended in a TKO loss. While his sole defeat did come to Floyd Mayweather, Conor has an evident cardio issue that he has since been working on.

The self-proclaimed 'best boxer in MMA' has shared his interest in a return to the sport ever since his debut on August 26, 2017. Rumors circulated suggesting Conor McGregor would return to the squared circle in a superfight against Manny Pacquiao, though that never came to fruition.

The Dublin-native has been angling for a rematch with 'Money' Mayweather ever since he fell short in their first fight, and while this could be a possibility in the future, news around their sequel has been quiet in recent times.

As Jake Paul is beginning to emerge as a real contender in boxing, if the YouTuber is able to add a few more notable names to his resume, we could see Conor make his comeback against the 25-year-old.

