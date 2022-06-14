Conor McGregor funnily reacts after huge turnout for Jiri Prochazka's victory parade in Czech Republic - "All I got was a howya from Mary in baggage claim "

Conor McGregor recently congratulated Jiri Prochazka on becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion while still making a joke in the process. 'Denisa' returned to his home in Brno, Czech Republic, on Monday, where over 7000 people gathered to congratulate the champion.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani There is a massive parade being held in @jiri_bjp ’s honor right now in Brno, Czech Republic to celebrate his win. Over 7k people there. Look at this amazing scene! There is a massive parade being held in @jiri_bjp’s honor right now in Brno, Czech Republic to celebrate his win. Over 7k people there. Look at this amazing scene! 🇨🇿 https://t.co/0Lf54GGCPD

Prochazka became the 15th fighter to be the UFC light heavyweight champion after submitting Glover Teixeira in the fifth round. He also became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic. The ovation he received at the celebration parade on Monday was overwhelming, to say the least.

'The Notorious' was intrigued by Prochazka's win because they are both signed to Paradigm Sports. The Irish legend went on Twitter and said this about the turnout for the new UFC light heavyweight champion:

"All I got was a howya from Mary in baggage claim. Huge congrats to the Czech Republic and to my @ParadigmSports stablemate @Jiri_bjp"

It's humorous for McGregor to say this, considering the millions of fans he has around the world. Nonetheless, 'The Notorious' was one of the best examples of countries embracing their UFC champions. Prochazka can now relate due to the unbelievable support in his hometown.

Conor McGregor praises the 'indomitable samurai' Jiri Prochazka

McGregor showed support for Prochazka before and after the UFC 275 main event. Rarely does the Irish legend show this kind of encouragement towards other fighters. However, the Paradigm connection seemed to help, assuming he was the one making the posts.

After the fight, 'The Notorious' returned to Twitter and praised 'Denisa':

"Paradigm's Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic's FIRST! UFC World Champion! The indomitable samurai, @Jiri_bjp! What a fight! What a performance! Huge Congrats @ParadigmSports"

Prochazka made history at UFC 275, and McGregor knows a thing or two about that. Becoming the first UFC champion in the country is inspiring and crucial for the growth of MMA.

Take a look at the Twitter post Conor McGregor made before UFC 275 below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Paradigm Sports Jiri “Bomby jak pica” (big fucking bombs) Prochazka competing for the coveted UFC LHW title tonight! The unique styled Czech aiming to become the first champion of his country against the veteran Brazilian Champion. He wins we calling him “big fucking cheques” #gp Paradigm Sports Jiri “Bomby jak pica” (big fucking bombs) Prochazka competing for the coveted UFC LHW title tonight! The unique styled Czech aiming to become the first champion of his country against the veteran Brazilian Champion. He wins we calling him “big fucking cheques” #gp https://t.co/oAifDOFxGC

'The Notorious' and 'Denisa' will be out for at least a few months to recover, but their returns will be highly anticipated by the MMA world.

